Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. 76ers on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) and Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) will clash Friday evening ahead of the holiday weekend. The Clippers are on a two-game winning streak, while the 76ers have rattled off six straight victories after sitting at .500.

John Wall is questionable for the Clippers with an ankle injury. The 76ers are still without Tyrese Maxey but don’t have any other injuries of note at this time.

The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 215.

Clippers vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -3.5

Both teams come into this game in good form but the 76ers are the home team and have more mojo right now. The Clippers also don’t have a great answer for Joel Embiid, who has been dominant over his last 10 games. Take Philadelphia to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 215

The 76ers are second in points per game during their win streak, while the Clippers rank 27th in the league during that same span. However, this number is too low to take the under when it comes to Philadelphia’s recent scoring run. The Clippers have the stars to keep up offensively and will push this total over.