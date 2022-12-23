Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Celtics on Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16) will hope to get above .500 when they face the Boston Celtics (21-10) Friday evening. The Timberwolves enter this contest after a loss to the Mavericks Wednesday, while the Celtics have dropped three straight games.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are questionable for Minnesota. Marcus Smart is listed as probable for Boston, while Robert Williams was a recent addition to the injury report and is questionable.

The Celtics are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 229.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +10

Boston didn’t have Jayson Tatum for one of its recent losses but dropping two games to the Magic and losing to the Pacers isn’t exactly going to inspire confidence. This is the part of the season where teams might get lazy, and a double-digit spread is never comfortable in a regular season game. Take Minnesota to cover on this line, although the Celtics should snap their losing skid.

Over/Under: Under 229

Both teams have failed to score lately. The Timberwolves rank 17th in points per game over the last five contests, while Boston is 29th in the same span. Both teams have been stellar defensively in terms of efficiency, which suggests this could be a low-scoring game. The Celtics have gone under in seven of their last nine games, with one push. The Timberwolves have gone under in six of their last nine and four of their last five. Take the under here, especially on a slightly higher number.