Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nets on Friday

It’s a clash of Eastern conference heavyweights as the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) meet the Brooklyn Nets (20-12) ahead of the holiday weekend. The Bucks have won three of their last five games, while the Nets are on a seven-game winning streak. In their only meeting this season, the Bucks won 110-99.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for Milwaukee with a knee injury. Khris Middleton is listed as doubtful, so he’s unlikely to play. Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report after missing Wednesday’s game with a calf injury, so he should be in for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 229.

Bucks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +3

Even though Milwaukee lost to the Cavaliers Wednesday, the Bucks tend to get things right for these types of games. The Nets are playing with a lot of confidence right now, so this is likely going to be a tight affair. Even with Middleton out, Milwaukee has managed to stay at the top of the conference. As long as Antetokounmpo is in, the Bucks are the pick to cover and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Over 229

Over the last five games, both teams are in the top 10 in scoring with the Nets leading the NBA. The Bucks have gone over in four of their last five games, while the Nets have hit the over in six of their last seven. Even with a relatively higher total, the over is the play Friday.