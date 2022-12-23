Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Toronto Raptors (14-18) will hit the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11) on Friday, Dec. 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

There’s a few injuries to note in this matchup. Evan Mobley is questionable for the Cavs, while Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for Toronto with quad soreness. For updated injury information on all the games, check out our NBA injury report for Friday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavs check in as 4.5-point home favorites with the over/under listed at 215.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4.5

The Raptors beat the New York Knicks on the road Wednesday, but it took a Herculean 52-point effort from Pascal Siakam to get the job done. Prior to that, the Raptors had lost six straight games. I’m skeptical about their ability to keep it close on the road against a solid Cleveland team that is heating up with five straight wins. Back Cleveland to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 215

These teams have already met twice in the young NBA season, and both games fell short of 215 total points. That makes sense as both sides rank bottom five in pace, and the Cavaliers currently rank first overall in team defensive efficiency. Take the under in this one, even at a relatively low number.