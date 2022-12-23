Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Suns on Friday

The Phoenix Suns (19-13) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) on Friday, Dec. 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Devin Booker and Cameron Payne will remain sidelined for Phoenix. As for the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane is questionable with a toe injury.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites with an over/under at 226.

Grizzlies vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -2.5

The Suns are 1-3 with Booker out of the lineup. That includes a surprising home loss to the Washington Wizards last time out. Not having Cameron Payne to lead the scoring charge off the bench is also a detriment for the Suns. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were cruising with a seven-game winning streak prior to losing a pair of contests to open up this road trip. This feels like a bounceback spot for the Grizzlies to outscore the Suns without Booker.

Over/Under: Under 226

Both of these teams know how to score the ball, but Booker’s absence makes the under an intriguing bet. To be frank, it’s hard to believe that the Suns will hold up their end of the bargain with two capable scorers out of the lineup. Deandre Ayton has been picking up the scoring slack lately, but he’ll be locked into a tough matchup with Steven Adams. The under is the move here.