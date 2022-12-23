Where is ‘Elf’ streaming?

When it comes to family Christmas movies, Will Ferrell’s Elf is an all-time classic. It has the perfect mix of Christmas spirit and an actual story. It’s one of the few Christmas stories that doesn’t revolve around Santa Claus, which gives it some major differentiation points from other movies. Elf encompasses what Christmas and the holidays should be about; laughter, some drama, and family time.

The movie begins with a baby crawling into Santa’s bag on Christmas, winding up at the North Pole. This baby is raised by elves and eventually becomes an adult named Buddy, played by Ferrell. Ferrell eventually figures out he’s not an elf but is a human, and sets off to find his family in New York City. His journey includes navigating human life as an elf, bringing his family together, and eventually, making the world believe Santa Claus is real.

Rotten Tomatoes rates Elf at a strong 85%, with an audience score of 79%.

Elf streaming

You can stream Elf on HBO Max or Amazon Prime with subscriptions. You can also rent Elf on several video streaming platforms like YouTube and Apple TV. You can also get Elf on fuboTV and Sling TV if you subscribe to those services, although there may be an additional charge.