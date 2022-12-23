Where to stream ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘A Christmas Story 2’

It’s Christmas Eve! Only a matter of time before the 24-hour ‘A Christmas Story’ marathon on TNT and TBS. That’ll get going at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night. If you’re not about waiting until then, you can stream the Christmas movie classic beforehand with family and friends. You can also check out the sequel that came out in November, ‘A Christmas Story 2’.

Admittedly we haven’t checked out the sequel yet (saving that for the weekend). If you haven’t seen the original, it’s the quintessential Christmas movie. It stars Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, a kid from middle America in a blue collar family who wants an air rifle for Christmas (super cliche). It involves a lot of antics and a hell of a performance from Darren McGavin, who plays Ralphie’s dad.

A Christmas Story streaming

You can find both movies streaming on HBO Max. You can also access the title with a premium subscription to Hulu, Sling or Amazon Prime. You can also rent the movie, but it’s also playing on TBS and TNT all weekend.