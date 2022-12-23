Where is ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ streaming?

Since 1973, A Charlie Brown Christmas had been a holiday staple on network television. The 1965 special was about Charlie Brown discovering that commercialism and the holidays weren’t a very good mix and choosing a small sapling as his Christmas tree. While it aired on CBS for years, Apple acquired the rights for all Peanuts-related content in 2020.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Streaming:

Unfortunately, A Charlie Brown Christmas will not be airing for free on television this year. The only way to watch it will be through the Apple + streaming service. However, from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, anyone with an Apple ID can stream “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for free by logging into an Apple account.

If you want to watch the special after, you can sign up for Apple + for a seven-day free trial. After that, it will cost you $6.99 a month.