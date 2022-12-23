Where are the ‘Home Alone’ movies streaming?

The Christmas holiday season is upon us. Whether you have been in the spirit since Thanksgiving or if you are cramming in last-minute holiday movie watching, you want to know where to stream Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

These MacCauley Culkin classics feature Kevin McCallister putting his survival skills to the test as his apparent Christmas wishes to be rid of his family seemingly come true. In the first movie, he is forgotten on his family’s trip to Paris and has to shop for food and defend his home from the Wet Bandits. In a rare L by Rotten Tomatoes (in my opinion), they scored it a 66% and reported that only 80% of audiences liked it.

In the sequel, Kevin makes the airport shuttle with his family this time but then follows the wrong person to the airport gate. He ends up hopping on a plane to New York City while his family goes to rainy Florida. McCallister navigates miles of the city and Central Park and convinces a fancy hotel staff that he is with his father. The Wet Bandits are back and looking for revenge while also trying to ruin Christmas for many children. Rotten Tomatoes brutalized this movie, giving it a 35%, while the audience score is 62%.

Home Alone franchise streaming

Home Alone and the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York can be streamed on Disney+. If you don’t have that service, you can buy/rent the movie at Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. If you are in love with the concept, the series continued post-Culkin and gave us Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and Home Sweet Home Alone. Not to worry, the four newest films are also available on Disney+.