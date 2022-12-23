Is Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Friday vs. Bucks?

Brooklyn Nets PG Kyrie Irving was forced to miss Wednesday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors due to a calf injury. He was a late addition to the injury report for the Nets, who proceeded to blow out the Dubs. With the NBA heading toward the Christmas Day slate, we take a look at the status of Irving heading into Friday’s matchup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving injury updates

For now, Irving is considered day-to-day and we don’t know if he’ll be able to go on Friday vs. the Bucks. We do know that the Nets were fine without Irving against Golden State the other night.

Joe Harris started for the Nets in place of Irving on Wednesday night vs. the Dubs. Kevin Durant generally has better nights when Irving is off the floor. KD had 23 points in 29 minutes against the Warriors in the blowout win. Harris, Edmund Sumner and Seth Curry would see more playing time again if Irving sits. It also may boost the assist numbers of Ben Simmons handling the ball a bit more, plus Royce O’Neale gets some more open looks.