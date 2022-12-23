Is Desmond Bane playing for the Grizzlies on Friday vs. Suns?

Memphis Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane has been sidelined due to a toe sprain since November. Here we’ll update you on his status for Friday night’s game vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Desmond Bane injury updates

Heading into Friday, the Grizzlies upgraded Bane to questionable to play vs. the Suns. That means Bane has a chance at making his return and playing in his first game since Nov. 11. Prior to the injury, Bane had been averaging 24.7 points over 12 games this season. Despite the injury, the Grizz enter Friday tied for first place in the Western Conference at 19-11.

If Bane is able to return to the lineup, we’ll have to see if he is on a minutes restriction. That will likely be the case. We’d likely see John Konchar head back to the bench and Bane slotted in at SG in the starting five alongside Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Steven Adams. The Grizzlies could also bring Bane off the bench if he’s on a minutes limit or Brooks could work with the second unit and take Bane’s place in crunch time.