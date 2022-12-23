Is Rudy Gobert playing for the Timberwolves on Friday vs. Celtics?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will hope to head into the holiday weekend with a win over the Boston Celtics. They’d like to have big man Rudy Gobert in the lineup for this contest, especially since Boston has some talented frontcourt players like Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Here’s a look at the latest status for the Timberwolves center ahead of Friday’s game.

Rudy Gobert injury updates

Gobert is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s contest. He’s missed two games with an ankle injury but the Timberwolves have not taken him off the day-to-day report yet. That means he’s either experiencing some sort of nagging pain or he’s being extra cautious. The Timberwolves aren’t playing on Christmas Day, so the team might take the weekend with Gobert and sit him out. If he does sit out, Naz Reid would continue to be a strong replacement play in fantasy/DFS lineups.