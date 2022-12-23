Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 23

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Friday with 14 games on tap, anchored by two nationally televised game. One will take place on NBA TV and the other will air on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 23
San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) - TBD
Jakob Poeltl (knee) - TBD
Johnson sat Thursday, while Poeltl played but he’s just come back from a knee injury. The Spurs are likely to sit both guys, which means Devin Vassell and Zach Collins are in line for more minutes here.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable
Gary Harris (hamstring) - questionable
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT
Carter Jr. could return to the frontcourt, which would downgrade Mo Bamba and Mo Wagner in DFS formats. Harris coming back might impact Franz Wagner’s minutes.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
John Wall (ankle) - questionable
If Wall sits, Reggie Jackson would be the primary point guard for the Clippers in this contest.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
Clint Capela (calf) - questionable
If Capela sits, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will gain value in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
Naz Reid would likely get the start if Gobert sits this one out. If Anderson sits, Jaden McDaniels would continue to be a strong DFS play.
Marcus Smart (illness) - questionable
Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will benefit the most from Smart’s absence in terms of fantasy/DFS value.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Khris Middleton (knee) - doubtful
It never good when Antetokounmpo randomly pops up on the report, even though he’s listed as probable. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen continue to be good plays with Middleton out. Bobby Portis might be worth rostering if Antetokounmpo gets downgraded.
Kyrie Irving (calf) - available
Irving is not on the injury report and will play in Friday’s game.
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - questionable
If Trent Jr. sits, that would mean more playing time for OG Anunoby and more shots for Fred VanVleet on the perimeter.
Evan Mobley (knee) - questionable
Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love would be the featured frontcourt pair if Mobley doesn’t play.
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - OUT
With Caruso out, Patrick Williams and Coby White should see more time in the rotation.
Quentin Grimes (ankle) - questionable
If Grimes doesn’t play, the Knicks likely slide Evan Fourier back into the starting guard spot.
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) - questionable
If Haliburton sits, the Pacers likely give Bennedict Mathurin more run in the rotation.
Jimmy Butler (illness) - probable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - available
Lowry is back and Butler should play. These inclusions would likely have the biggest impact on Victor Oladipo and Max Strus.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT
Kemba Walker (injury management) - OUT
With Finney-Smith and Walker out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock gain some value in DFS lineups.
Eric Gordon (thumb) - OUT
With Gordon out, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. should see even more shots in this offense.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Zion Williamson (protocols) - doubtful
Brandon Ingram (toe) - TBD
The Pelicans played Thursday, so there’s a chance they punt this game. Williamson likely won’t clear protocols in time for this game, while Ingram likely stays out with a toe issue.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard (wrist) - probable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable
Everyone should be in for Portland in this game.
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable, said he would play
Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable
MPJ said he would play but the team has officially listed him as questionable. If Murray gets ruled out, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland will see more minutes for Denver.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
Desmond Bane (toe) - questionable
Bane appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. He’ll take some minutes away from John Konchar if he returns to the lineup tonight.
Devin Booker (groin) - OUT
Cam Payne (foot) - OUT
With Booker out, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet both get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats. Payne being out means more run for Chris Paul.
Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings
Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - TBD
Deni Avdija (back) - TBD
Neither player took the court Thursday, so we’ll see how the Wizards handle these guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Richaun Holmes (illness) - questionable
If Holmes is ruled out, Alex Len likely gets most of the backup center minutes behind Domantas Sabonis.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Terry Rozier (hip) - questionable
Kelly Oubre Jr. would see more shots and minutes if Rozier sits again, although it’s clear the guard is progressing towards a return.
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - probable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - questionable
James and Westbrook should be in. If Reaves is out, Lonnie Walker and Kendrick Nunn will see more playing time in the rotation.