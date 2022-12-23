 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 23

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, December 23 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 114-106.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Friday with 14 games on tap, anchored by two nationally televised game. One will take place on NBA TV and the other will air on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 23

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

Keldon Johnson (hamstring) - TBD
Jakob Poeltl (knee) - TBD

Johnson sat Thursday, while Poeltl played but he’s just come back from a knee injury. The Spurs are likely to sit both guys, which means Devin Vassell and Zach Collins are in line for more minutes here.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable
Gary Harris (hamstring) - questionable
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT

Carter Jr. could return to the frontcourt, which would downgrade Mo Bamba and Mo Wagner in DFS formats. Harris coming back might impact Franz Wagner’s minutes.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

John Wall (ankle) - questionable

If Wall sits, Reggie Jackson would be the primary point guard for the Clippers in this contest.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela (calf) - questionable

If Capela sits, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will gain value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Naz Reid would likely get the start if Gobert sits this one out. If Anderson sits, Jaden McDaniels would continue to be a strong DFS play.

Marcus Smart (illness) - questionable

Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will benefit the most from Smart’s absence in terms of fantasy/DFS value.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Khris Middleton (knee) - doubtful

It never good when Antetokounmpo randomly pops up on the report, even though he’s listed as probable. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen continue to be good plays with Middleton out. Bobby Portis might be worth rostering if Antetokounmpo gets downgraded.

Kyrie Irving (calf) - available

Irving is not on the injury report and will play in Friday’s game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - questionable

If Trent Jr. sits, that would mean more playing time for OG Anunoby and more shots for Fred VanVleet on the perimeter.

Evan Mobley (knee) - questionable

Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love would be the featured frontcourt pair if Mobley doesn’t play.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - OUT

With Caruso out, Patrick Williams and Coby White should see more time in the rotation.

Quentin Grimes (ankle) - questionable

If Grimes doesn’t play, the Knicks likely slide Evan Fourier back into the starting guard spot.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) - questionable

If Haliburton sits, the Pacers likely give Bennedict Mathurin more run in the rotation.

Jimmy Butler (illness) - probable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - available

Lowry is back and Butler should play. These inclusions would likely have the biggest impact on Victor Oladipo and Max Strus.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT
Kemba Walker (injury management) - OUT

With Finney-Smith and Walker out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock gain some value in DFS lineups.

Eric Gordon (thumb) - OUT

With Gordon out, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. should see even more shots in this offense.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Zion Williamson (protocols) - doubtful
Brandon Ingram (toe) - TBD

The Pelicans played Thursday, so there’s a chance they punt this game. Williamson likely won’t clear protocols in time for this game, while Ingram likely stays out with a toe issue.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard (wrist) - probable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

Everyone should be in for Portland in this game.

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable, said he would play
Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable

MPJ said he would play but the team has officially listed him as questionable. If Murray gets ruled out, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland will see more minutes for Denver.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Desmond Bane (toe) - questionable

Bane appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. He’ll take some minutes away from John Konchar if he returns to the lineup tonight.

Devin Booker (groin) - OUT
Cam Payne (foot) - OUT

With Booker out, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet both get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats. Payne being out means more run for Chris Paul.

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - TBD
Deni Avdija (back) - TBD

Neither player took the court Thursday, so we’ll see how the Wizards handle these guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Richaun Holmes (illness) - questionable

If Holmes is ruled out, Alex Len likely gets most of the backup center minutes behind Domantas Sabonis.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Terry Rozier (hip) - questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. would see more shots and minutes if Rozier sits again, although it’s clear the guard is progressing towards a return.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - probable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - questionable

James and Westbrook should be in. If Reaves is out, Lonnie Walker and Kendrick Nunn will see more playing time in the rotation.

More From DraftKings Nation