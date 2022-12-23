Pick on the total for Coppin State-George Mason on December 23

The Coppin State Eagles have not been shy about challenging themselves this offseason as they prepare for their 12th true road game of the season against George Mason on Friday.

Coppin State Eagles vs. George Mason Patriots (-11, 145.5)

The Eagles have been one of the most frenetic teams in the country, ranked eighth in the country in possessions per game and have scored at least 71 points in 11 of their last 13 games.

On the other side, George Mason plays at a more controlled tempo, ranking 215th in the country in possessions per game. Though the Patriots play at a slower pace, they enter Friday’s clash having scored at least 72 points in five of their last seven games.

Both teams have had issues on defense with George Mason ranked 135th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while Coppin State ranks 344th in this category.

This game also features one of the nation’s top scorers, Sam Sessoms, who’s averaging 24 points per game this season, ranking fourth in the country.

With Sessoms entering having scored at least 16 points in every game this season and at least 22 points in seven straight games, there’s a reason just three of their 14 games have went under the total this season and the Eagles will play another over on Thursday.

The Play: Coppin State vs. George Mason Over 145.5

