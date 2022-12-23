This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 16 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 16’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE

Gardner Minshew (+$5.00, 500%)

Geno Smith (+$5.00, 42%)

Jerick McKinnon (+$4.25, 85%)

DK Metcalf (+$2.72, 91%)

Stefon Diggs (+$2.65, 20%)

Top Fallers: CORE

Colt McCoy (-$3.75, 75%)

Chris Olave (-$2.75, 65%)

Jalen Hurts (-$2.50, 26%)

Ryan Tannehill (-$2.49, 84%)

Jonathan Taylor (-$1.19, 60%)

Observations: Risers

Minshew leads the way this week with a whopping 500% increase on the floor price of his CORE cards. Immediately thrust into the starting role for a 13-1 team, Minshew should garner fantasy relevance for at least two weeks while MVP front runner Jalen Hurts nurses a shoulder injury.

Seemingly always a favorite play amongst Reignmakers players, Smith matched Minshew this week with a $5.00 floor price increase. Coming off a modest outing against the stout San Francisco defense, Smith looks primed for a bounce-back against the beatable Chiefs in a game the Seahawks should have to air it out.

McKinnon has seen an 85% increase after two straight RB1 finishes. The veteran back has flashed his ability in the passing game with four touchdowns through the air over the last three games. He gets Seattle in Week 16, who gives up the second-most DKFP to running backs.

Metcalf’s CORE cards have increased 91% this week, most likely due to both the positive matchup and the lack of competition for targets with Tyler Lockett missing this week due to a finger injury. Metcalf should be targeted early and often in the game with the highest total on the slate.

Diggs’ floor price increased 20% prior to a matchup on the road vs. the Bears. As an eight-point favorite, the Bills’ passing attack will face the Chicago defense who just got gashed by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for more than 300 yards last week.

Observations: Fallers

McCoy leads the “Fallers” section this week with a 75% decrease in the floor price of his CORE cards. After suffering a concussion in the Cardinals’ Week 16 matchup vs. Denver, Arizona will turn to their third-string quarterback, Trace McSorley, this week.

Olave will miss his second game this year as the Saints rookie tends to a hamstring injury. Fellow wideout Rashid Shaheed will likely be the beneficiary in Olave’s stead, however, he does not currently have a Reignmakers card.

Despite being ruled out for at least Week 16, Hurts has seen his CORE cards decrease by just 26%. Although Hurts’ cards will dip in the short term, his likely return for the playoffs should give him and this whole Philly offense value well into the postseason.

With yet another starting quarterback down, Ryan Tannehill has experienced an 84% decrease on his cards. Despite the switch to Malik Willis at quarterback, the Titans are still three-point favorites over the 1-12 Texans in Week 16.

Now officially shut down for the season, Taylor’s CORE cards can be bought for just 79 cents in the DraftKings Marketplace. The 2021 leading rusher will give way to the backfield duo of Zack Moss and Deon Jackson in what looks like a surrendered season for the Colts.

