Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks on Friday vs. Nets?

Milwaukee Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a knee injury heading into Friday night’s contest with the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA is heading toward the Christmas Day slate and every team will have off on Saturday night for Christmas Eve. We’re going to break down Giannis’ status for Friday night’s game.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing Friday vs. Nets?

Giannis heads into the matchup listed as probable to play due to the knee injury. The Bucks are 3-3 in their past six games heading into Friday night. Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back 40+ point performances against the Cavs and Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable but could get an extra day of rest with the Bucks facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Christmas Day.

SF Khris Middleton is being listed as doubtful, so he’s unlikely to play for a fourth straight game. If Middleton is out and Giannis plays, then the Bucks will have to lean on the Greek Freak again. If both players end up sitting, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will eat up the bulk of the minutes against Brooklyn. The Nets could also blow out a team without Giannis and Middleton, so Milwaukee could just look to regroup on X-Mas vs. Boston.

The Nets are only favored by 3 points on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Looking at how well the Nets looked without Kyrie against the Dubs on Wednesday, Brooklyn is in a good spot here. It’s not to say we anticipate the Bucks pivoting and ruling Giannis out, but it could happen. Even if it doesn’t, the Nets can focus on shutting down Giannis. Keep an eye on the injury report and react quickly if the Bucks make any moves.