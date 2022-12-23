Is LeBron James playing for Lakers on Friday vs. Hornets?

Los Angeles Lakers PF LeBron James is dealing with an ankle injury that has him on the report heading into Friday night vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers will also be in action this weekend on Christmas Day vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. We’re going to break down and update you on LeBron’s status for Friday night vs. the Hornets.

LeBron James injury updates

James is being listed as probable to play in Friday night’s game vs. the Hornets due to the ankle injury. So it seems James will be OK to play. He hasn’t really been missing any games, it seems the Lakers add him to these reports in case they want to rest him. Might we see James get some rest heading into X-Mas Day? It’s a possibility but we’d at least get a heads up prior to tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

James has also been on a tear this month. He’s averaging almost 30 points with 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting over 50 percent from the floor in nine games in December. If LeBron plays, he’s going to be a trendy option in NBA DFS on DraftKings. PG Russell Westbrook is also being listed as probable after missing Wednesday’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers are 3-point favorites at home vs. the Kings on DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles should have all of LeBron, Westbrook and Anthony Davis. The over/under is all the way up at 242, so there’s expected to be a ton of points in this game. That bodes well for fantasy basketball.