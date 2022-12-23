Is Tyrese Haliburton playing on Friday vs. Heat?

Indiana Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton is back on the injury report with a wrist issue heading into Friday night’s game vs. the Miami Heat. Haliburton is coming off a 33-point performance in an upset win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. We break down Haliburton’s status for Friday vs. the Heat and provide updates.

Tyrese Haliburton injury updates

Haliburton is questionable to play Friday due to a wrist injury. Haliburton could get the night off to rest up with the NBA off Saturday and the Pacers not back in action until Monday vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Indiana could also view this game as an opportunity to get over .500 and to 17-16 on the season heading into the holiday, which is a bright spot.

If Haliburton is held out, the Pacers have plenty of guards to step up. We could see T.J. McConnell start at guard in place of Haliburton. Buddy Hield would get more usage in the back court and rookie Benny Mathurin and second-year guard Chris Duarte would each see more minutes/touches. PG Andrew Nembhard could see a boost on offense and get more assists with Haliburton out as well.

Indiana is a 6.5-point underdog on the road vs. Miami. If Haliburton plays, that line could be favorable. The Celtics are playing bad basketball lately, but the Pacers also took care of them pretty easily. The Heat have a few players banged up and we’ll see if Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are able to play. If Haliburton plays, the Pacers are in an OK spot to cover the spread. If Haliburton is out, it’s a decent spot to look at the under. Indy would struggle on offense against a tough defensive team without Haliburton.