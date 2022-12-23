 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is Lakers injury report for Friday vs. Hornets?

We break down the Lakers injury report, providing updates and fantasy basketball and betting analysis.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Charlotte Hornets at home on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night and have a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks looming on Christmas Day Sunday vs. the Dallas Mavericks. We’re going to break down the Lakers injury report and provide updates on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and more.

Lakers injury report: Friday, Dec. 23

LeBron James (ankle) — Probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) — Probable
Austin Reaves (ankle) — Questionable
Anthony Davis (back) — OUT
Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) — OUT

