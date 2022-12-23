What is Lakers injury report for Friday vs. Hornets?

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Charlotte Hornets at home on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night and have a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks looming on Christmas Day Sunday vs. the Dallas Mavericks. We’re going to break down the Lakers injury report and provide updates on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and more.

Lakers injury report: Friday, Dec. 23

LeBron James (ankle) — Probable

Russell Westbrook (foot) — Probable

Austin Reaves (ankle) — Questionable

Anthony Davis (back) — OUT

Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) — OUT