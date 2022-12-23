Is Jamal Murray playing for the Nuggets on Friday vs. Trail Blazers?

Denver Nuggets SG Jamal Murray has been dealing with lingering effects of knee surgery from last season, which has had him in and out of the lineup this season. Murray was unable to play in Tuesday’s game vs. the Grizzlies. We break down his status for Friday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers and provide injury updates.

Jamal Murray injury updates

Murray is questionable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Trail Blazers due to a knee injury. He was able to practice on Thursday and it’s looking like Murray will be back in the lineup for Friday night. We’ll know more once the Nuggets go through shootaround on Friday before the game. We still could see Murray as closer to a game-time decision.

If Murray ends up being out, we should see a healthy amount of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He had 12 points and seven boards in 38 minutes in Tuesday’s win over Memphis. Christian Braun would remain in the starting lineup after posting 13 points in 29 minutes on Tuesday night. Bruce Brown would also see more minutes if Murray remains sidelined. Bones Hyland hasn’t been playing a ton off the bench, but could see more minutes. The Nuggets do have to face the Suns on Christmas Day and don’t get the whole weekend off.