Is Michael Porter Jr. playing for the Nuggets on Friday vs. Trail Blazers?

The Denver Nuggets could be getting a big piece of their offense back Friday if Michael Porter Jr. returns to the lineup for his team. Porter Jr. has been sidelined since November 23 with a heel injury, which has cost him 13 games. Could he make his comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight?

Michael Porter Jr. injury updates

Porter Jr. is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game but the small forward did say he would play when asked about his status at the team’s practice Thursday. Porter Jr. was on fire prior to his injury, as he was averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 42.7% from behind the arc.

The Nuggets will need Porter Jr. to be healthy if they hope to compete for a championship, and getting him in for as many games as possible with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to build chemistry will be important Denver has committed significant money to this core, but the trio has not played a lot of games together since being formed.