Is Damian Lillard playing for the Trail Blazers on Friday vs. Nuggets?

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a stellar start this season with a retooled roster around point guard Damian Lillard. However, Lillard has been battling some injuries himself after missing most of last season with an abdominal issue. Here’s a look at his status ahead of Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Damian Lillard injury updates

After missing some stretches of the season with a calf injury, Lillard is now listed as having a wrist injury. He’s probable to play Friday and hasn’t missed a game with this injury yet. Lillard has been playing like an All-Star this season, averaging 27.7 points and 7.1 assists per game. The Trail Blazers enter the day with a 17-15 record, which puts them at eighth in the West at the moment. However, they are just three games back from the top spot in the conference.

If Lillard were to unexpected sit this contest. Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe would gain value in fantasy and DFS formats.