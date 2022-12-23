Is Evan Mobley playing for the Cavaliers on Friday vs. Raptors?

Cleveland Cavaliers PF/C Evan Mobley is dealing with a knee injury that has hampered him in recent games. The Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night heading into the weekend and Christmas Day slate. We’ll be updating you on the status of Mobley for Friday night’s game.

Evan Mobley injury updates

Mobley enters Friday night against the Raptors as questionable to play due to a knee injury. This is the first time Mobley’s game status has been in question all season. He’s played in all 33 games for the Cavaliers to start the season, though only made it through 23 minutes on Wednesday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. That could indicate the Cavs want to get Mobley a bit of rest heading into the X-Mas break.

The Cavaliers don’t play on Christmas Day, so they’ll be back in action on Monday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. That would give Mobley almost five full days of rest before Monday’s game. There’s no reason for the Cavs to stretch out Mobley. Cleveland has won five games in a row and are really rolling.

As for NBA DFS plays if Mobley is out, we saw a short rotation on Wednesday vs. the Bucks. Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert were the only players to come off the bench. Love or Osman could start in place of Mobley and Isaac Okoro could slide over to PF. Love makes the most sense and would be in a fantastic spot for DFS. Lamar Stevens is also questionable and could end up playing some minutes off the bench if he plays. Might we see some Robin Lopez?