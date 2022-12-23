DJ Uiagalelei expected to commit to Oregon State per report

One of the the most recognized and criticized quarterbacks of the CFP Portal Era is off to find a new home, as Clemson Tigers junior DJ Uiagalelei will head to Corvallis to join the Oregon State Beavers next season, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Clemson is scheduled to take on Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on December 31, and Uiagalelei’s status for that game is unknown at this time.

The SoCal native and former starter at legendary St. John Bosco High School threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns against 17 interceptions while at Clemson. He added 15 scores as a rusher as well.

Oregon State finished the 2022 season at 10-3, winning double-digit games for only the third time in program history. With freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson finishing the campaign for the Beavers, it sets up an interesting battle between the players for the job next season. But the transfer portal doesn’t close until January, so it’s still possible Gulbranson himself finds another home before fall camp begins.

The transfer portal continues unabated even through bowl season.