Opening odds for Week 17 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The playoff picture won’t be finalized this coming week, but we’ll get closer to the full field.

Week 17 opens with a Thursday Night Football game that has some meaning for one team but not the other. The Cowboys are two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East with two games to go and need a win to hang around the division race. They face a Titans team that can’t help or hurt their playoff case in Week 17. The only game that matters for them is Week 18 in Jacksonville.

The biggest game on Sunday will see the Bucs host the Panthers with first place in the NFC South on the line. The Bucs still have to play their Week 16 game, but win or lose, the winner of next week’s game will take over first place in the division and have control of their own destiny heading into the final week of the regular season.

The week wraps on Monday with the biggest game on the slate. The Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football with the No. 1 seed on the line. The Bills retain it with a win, while a loss would move either the Chiefs or Bengals into the top spot.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the 16-game slate earlier this week. They closed those lines ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on Saturday and will start re-opening them soon.Below is our full list of Week 17 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the odds re-open Saturday evening.

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -155, Titans +135

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Bucs -7

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bucs -305, Panthers +255

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Saints +200

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Lions -6.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions -280, Bears +235

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Broncos +380

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Jaguars -5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -225, Texans +190

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Giants -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Giants -165, Colts +140

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Steelers +235

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Browns +100

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Falcons -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Falcons -155, Cardinals +135

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Packers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: 49ers -5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -225, Raiders +190

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Jets +100

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Chargers -8

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Chargers -365, Rams +300

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bills -130, Bengals +110