 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 17 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 17 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 16.

By David Fucillo
The Dallas Cowboys offense huddles during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The playoff picture won’t be finalized this coming week, but we’ll get closer to the full field.

Week 17 opens with a Thursday Night Football game that has some meaning for one team but not the other. The Cowboys are two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East with two games to go and need a win to hang around the division race. They face a Titans team that can’t help or hurt their playoff case in Week 17. The only game that matters for them is Week 18 in Jacksonville.

The biggest game on Sunday will see the Bucs host the Panthers with first place in the NFC South on the line. The Bucs still have to play their Week 16 game, but win or lose, the winner of next week’s game will take over first place in the division and have control of their own destiny heading into the final week of the regular season.

The week wraps on Monday with the biggest game on the slate. The Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football with the No. 1 seed on the line. The Bills retain it with a win, while a loss would move either the Chiefs or Bengals into the top spot.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the 16-game slate earlier this week. They closed those lines ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on Saturday and will start re-opening them soon.Below is our full list of Week 17 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the odds re-open Saturday evening.

Cowboys vs. Titans

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -155, Titans +135

Panthers vs. Bucs

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Bucs -7
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Bucs -305, Panthers +255

Saints vs. Eagles

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Eagles -240, Saints +200

Bears vs. Lions

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Lions -6.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Lions -280, Bears +235

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Broncos +380

Jaguars vs. Texans

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Jaguars -5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Jaguars -225, Texans +190

Colts vs. Giants

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Giants -3
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Giants -165, Colts +140

Steelers vs. Ravens

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Ravens -6.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Ravens -280, Steelers +235

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110

Browns vs. Commanders

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Commanders -1.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Browns +100

Cardinals vs. Falcons

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Falcons -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Falcons -155, Cardinals +135

Vikings vs. Packers

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Packers -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

49ers vs. Raiders

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: 49ers -5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: 49ers -225, Raiders +190

Jets vs. Seahawks

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Jets +100

Rams vs. Chargers

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Chargers -8
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Chargers -365, Rams +300

Bills vs. Bengals

Dec 24

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Bills -130, Bengals +110

More From DraftKings Nation