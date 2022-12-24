2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

As Week 16 of the NFL season approaches, and the weather that accompanies it comes along too, we take a look at some quarterback starts and sits for this weekend. The forecasts and presence of a stadium roof are important for fantasy managers to keep in mind as you create your lineups.

Quarterback Starts

Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Dolphins

Are the Packers back? They’re at least moving in the right direction after a decisive win over the Rams on MNF in Week 15. Rodgers goes up against a Dolphins defense that ranks very low in points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Rodgers was 22-for-30 against LA and has some very excellent targets downfield.

Kenny Pickett, Steelers vs. Raiders

Pickett is out of concussion protocol and set to get back on the field to start against a Raiders defense that is allowing the most fantasy points to opposing QBs. Pickett will be facing some freezing cold weather this weekend, but his mobility on the ground should help him have a strong return against Las Vegas.

Quarterback Sits

Taylor Heinicke, Commanders vs. 49ers

Heinicke has exceeded expectations in the past, leading the Commanders to beat the Eagles in Philly’s only loss of the year, but this Niners defense has been extremely tough on opposing QBs all year. On ESPN, Heinicke is projected to add just 12.1 fantasy points this weekend.

Justin Fields, Bears vs. Bills

Fields suffered a minor leg injury in Week 15 against the Eagles, but even if he’s fully back to health, this matchup spells out disaster for the Bears. High winds, freezing temps, and a defense that has allowed very few fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks all year all point to sitting Fields.