2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Week 16 of the NFL season is here and we have action to look forward to throughout the holiday weekend with a bulk of the games taking place on Saturday for Christmas Eve. That also means that many of you are duking it out in the fantasy football playoffs of your respective leagues.

Every single roster move at this point could decide your championship fate or if you inch closer to being the dreaded Sacko of your league. Below, we’ll go over which wide receivers you need to start and which wide receivers you need to shy away from this week.

Wide receiver starts

Jahan Dotson, Commanders vs. 49ers

Dotson has started to pick up some steam over the past few weeks as the Commanders fight for their playoff lives. The rookie has caught a combined nine targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks, earning double-digit fantasy points for managers in both games. Consider him for a start in a Flex spot this week as the Commanders will need to get him plenty of targets to keep pace with the Niners.

Noah Brown, Cowboys vs. Eagles

Brown has commanded plenty of targets over the past two weeks and played his part in the team’s overtime loss to the Jaguars this past Sunday. He caught six of eight targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns, earning fantasy managers 16.9 points for the week. Saturday’s major showdown against the Eagles will be a fight and look for him to command a hefty amount of looks this week.

Wide receiver sits

Christian Kirk, Jaguars vs. Jets

Kirk is still the 10th ranked fantasy wide receiver heading into Week 16 but I’d shy away from him for their Thursday showdown against the Jets two reasons. First, Zay Jones has completely exploded as a favorite target of Trevor Lawrence over the past month and may be surpassing him on the pecking order as the Jags surge. Second, it’s always a tricky proposition to start a skill position player on a short week. Look for other options other than Kirk.

Garrett Wilson, Jets vs. Jaguars

On the other side of the field, I’d recommend against starting Wilson for this week. Sure, he had a nice nice reception for 98 yard outing against the Lions this past Sunday. But Wilson’s effectiveness as a fantasy commodity is clearly capped when Zach Wilson is the starting quarterback and that appears to be the case once again on Thursday. Shy away from the explosive rookie.