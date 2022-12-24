2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Week 16 of the NFL season is here and we have action to look forward to throughout the holiday weekend with a bulk of the games taking place on Saturday for Christmas Eve. That also means that many of you are duking it out in the fantasy football playoffs of your respective leagues.

Every single roster move at this point could decide your championship fate or if you inch closer to being the dreaded Sacko of your league. Below, we’ll go over which tight ends you need to start and which tight ends you need to shy away from this week.

Tight End Starts

Juwan Johnson, Saints vs. Browns

Johnson returned from an ankle injury on Sunday and immediately reminded fantasy managers why he is the seventh-ranked fantasy tight end. He caught four of six targets for 67 yards and two touchdown in their win over the Falcons, finishing the afternoon with 18.7 fantasy points in standard leagues. He has scored seven touchdowns in his last seven outings and that weekly scoring potential makes him a guy you always wan to lock into your lineup.

Dawson Knox, Bills vs. Bears

Knox has been a bit of a fantasy disappointment this year but is finally starting to come on at the end of the year. Over the past two weeks, he has caught 10 targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns and has earned double-digit fantasy points in both outings. Jump back on the Knox bandwagon if you have the chance.

Tight End Sits

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Bengals

Henry has been an unreliable fantasy option all season long, crossing double digits just twice this season. He caught just two targets for nine yards in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and his inconsistencies have mirrored the offense. Look for other options this weekend.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Eagles

Schultz has also been inconsistent down the stretch even as the Cowboys have won four of their last six contests. He has only gone of 70 receiving yards twice this season and has just three touchdowns on the year. Even in last week’s overtime loss to the Jaguars, he still managed just two receptions for 15 yards. Take him out of you lineup and find an adequate replacement.