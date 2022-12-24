Two defenses to start, two to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

As fantasy managers set their lineups ahead of Week 16, we have a few D/ST units who have favorable matchups this weekend and a few who you may want to keep on the bench. Here are two D/ST units to start and two to fade in Week 16.

D/ST Starts

Steelers vs. Raiders

The Steelers have limited opposing offenses to 17 points or fewer over the last month and have added two interceptions in the last four games. This Raiders’ offense should provide another opportunity for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, and the rest of the Pittsburgh defense. With a freezing and windy forecast, the Steelers have a home advantage.

Broncos vs. Rams

This Broncos’ defense has been the bright spot in a season that fell far below expectations, and this matchup looks good for them. The Rams are still adjusting to Baker Mayfield at QB, who was 12-for-21 for 111 yards with one TD and one INT in Week 15. The Rams defense could also start this week if Brett Rypien plays.

D/ST Sits

Commanders vs. 49ers

Brock Purdy and the 49ers just keep rolling, while the Commanders defense has averaged just five fantasy points per game in their last three matchups. This one doesn’t feel good for the Commanders, who are projected for another five-point week.

Giants vs. Vikings

I wouldn’t want to be the team coming in to play the Vikings after they pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history last weekend. Minnesota’s offense was really clicking in that second half, and if they can find that chemistry and production again this week at home, the middling Giants’ defense won’t be able to do much about it.