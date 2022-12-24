2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

As we head into Week 16, the kicker decision comes down to the presence of an indoor stadium. With snowstorms, high winds, and freezing temperatures predicted throughout the Midwest and Northeast US over Christmas weekend, here are some kickers who won’t be dealing with those conditions to start, and some who will to fade in Week 16.

Kicker Starts

Graham Gano, Giants vs. Vikings

Gano has the very good luck of kicking in an indoor stadium over what is shaping up to be a freezing and windy Christmas weekend. Gano has been consistent all season and ESPN projects him to add 7.5 fantasy points this weekend.

Brandon McManus, Broncos vs. Rams

There are few kickers in the league who have had more field goal attempts than McManus, as the Broncos have been struggling to find the end zone all season. The southern California weather is also going to be a huge help, as opposed to the kickers who will be attempting to go up against 30 MPH winds in below-zero temperatures this week.

Kicker Sits

Tyler Bass, Bills vs. Bears

Bass is heading into conditions that would make any kicker shudder. Chicago’s forecast for this weekend spells disaster: 12 degrees with 20 MPH winds that may reach up to 37 MPH.

Wil Lutz, Saints vs. Browns

Gusts in Cleveland could reach up to 63 MPH this weekend, and snow showers are expected, as well. Lutz is probably a safe bet to keep on the bench in those conditions.