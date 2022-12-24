Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 16

Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Texans claiming the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether they win or lose against the Titans, they will retain that spot. They can clinch the No. 1 pick with a win and a Bears loss. Otherwise, they’ll have to wait until next week to secure the top spot.

The Broncos and Rams will be playing each other on Sunday, with the winner earning a better record but the loser earning a better projected draft pick. The losing team between the Saints and Browns will likely have a top-10 draft pick.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.