Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 16

We discuss the projected NFL Draft order as it stands in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

By David Fucillo
The Denver Broncos offense gets ready for a play during an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Texans claiming the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether they win or lose against the Titans, they will retain that spot. They can clinch the No. 1 pick with a win and a Bears loss. Otherwise, they’ll have to wait until next week to secure the top spot.

The Broncos and Rams will be playing each other on Sunday, with the winner earning a better record but the loser earning a better projected draft pick. The losing team between the Saints and Browns will likely have a top-10 draft pick.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-12-1, .508
  2. Chicago Bears, 3-11, .571
  3. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 4-10, .483
  4. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 4-10, .500
  5. Arizona Cardinals, 4-10, .517
  6. Indianapolis Colts, 4-9-1, .512
  7. Atlanta Falcons, 5-9, .447
  8. Carolina Panthers, 5-9, .452
  9. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 5-9, .496
  10. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8, .456
  11. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 6-8, .506
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8, .533
  13. Green Bay Packers, 6-8, .548
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-8, .490
  15. New York Jets, 7-8, .536
  16. Seattle Seahawks, 7-7, .454
  17. New England Patriots, 7-7, .519
  18. Detroit Lions, 7-7, .546
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-8, .475
  20. Tennessee Titans, 7-7, .504
  21. Washington Commanders, 7-6-1, .548
  22. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6, .444
  23. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 8-6, .531
  24. New York Giants, 8-5-1, .540
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 9-5, .490
  26. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 10-4, .414
  27. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-4, .519
  28. Dallas Cowboys, 10-4, .523
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3, .452
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 11-3, .492
  31. Buffalo Bills, 11-3, .517
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 13-1, .477

