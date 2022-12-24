Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 16

Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Texans claiming the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether they win or lose against the Titans, they will retain that spot. They can clinch the No. 1 pick with a win and a Bears loss. Otherwise, they’ll have to wait until next week to secure the top spot.
The Broncos and Rams will be playing each other on Sunday, with the winner earning a better record but the loser earning a better projected draft pick. The losing team between the Saints and Browns will likely have a top-10 draft pick.
Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.
- Houston Texans, 1-12-1, .508
- Chicago Bears, 3-11, .571
- Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 4-10, .483
- Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 4-10, .500
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-10, .517
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-9-1, .512
- Atlanta Falcons, 5-9, .447
- Carolina Panthers, 5-9, .452
- New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 5-9, .496
- Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8, .456
- Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 6-8, .506
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8, .533
- Green Bay Packers, 6-8, .548
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-8, .490
- New York Jets, 7-8, .536
- Seattle Seahawks, 7-7, .454
- New England Patriots, 7-7, .519
- Detroit Lions, 7-7, .546
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-8, .475
- Tennessee Titans, 7-7, .504
- Washington Commanders, 7-6-1, .548
- Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6, .444
- Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 8-6, .531
- New York Giants, 8-5-1, .540
- Baltimore Ravens, 9-5, .490
- San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 10-4, .414
- Cincinnati Bengals, 10-4, .519
- Dallas Cowboys, 10-4, .523
- Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3, .452
- Minnesota Vikings, 11-3, .492
- Buffalo Bills, 11-3, .517
- Philadelphia Eagles, 13-1, .477