How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 16

The holiday season is upon us and the NFL has a busy Christmas weekend of Week 16 football. This year’s slate features 11 games on Saturday and three on Sunday, and there are plenty of playoff implications for most of these games.

The week opened with the Jaguars thumping the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Those two are now 7-8 and tied for ninth in the AFC standings. The Jaguars are hot on the heels of the Titans and if Tennessee loses to Houston on Saturday, Jacksonville would take over first place in the division.

Saturday is a busier day for the playoff picture than Sunday, but both days are important. The NFC South could get some clarity across the two days, or it could be turned into even more of a mess. The Bills could lock up the AFC East and the Bengals could move a step closer to the AFC North title. The Eagles will figure out where they stand with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, while the Vikings and 49ers will have an eye on them to see if there could be a small opening in the race for the No. 1 seed.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as Week 16 moves along. We’ll update through each window as the league works its way toward Week 17.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 11-3 — clinched playoff berth

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3 — clinched AFC West

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-4 — clinched playoff berth

4. Tennessee Titans, 7-7

5. Baltimore Ravens, 9-5

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6

7. Miami Dolphins, 8-6

8. New England Patriots, 7-7

9. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-8

10. New York Jets, 7-8

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8

12. Cleveland Browns, 6-8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8

14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-9-1 — eliminated

15. Denver Broncos, 3-10 — eliminated

16. Houston Texans, 1-12-1 — eliminated

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 13-1 — clinched playoff berth

2. Minnesota Vikings, 11-3 — clinched NFC North

3. San Francisco 49ers, 10-4 — clinched NFC West

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-8

5. Dallas Cowboys, 10-4

6. New York Giants 8-5-1

7. Washington Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-7

9. Detroit Lions, 7-7

10. Green Bay Packers, 6-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 5-9

12. New Orleans Saints, 5-9

13. Atlanta Falcons 5-9

14. Arizona Cardinals, 4-10 — eliminated

15. Los Angeles Rams, 4-10 — eliminated

16. Chicago Bears, 3-11 — eliminated