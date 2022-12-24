Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State: How to watch, game time, live stream for Hawai’i Bowl

The Middle Tennessee and San Diego State meet up in the Hawai’i Bowl at Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Middle Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) won three straight games to close out its regular season and will be in a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham completed 67.4% of passes for 2,920 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

San Diego State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West) won three games in a row before a 13-3 loss to the Air Force Falcons in the regular season finale, but the Aztecs are in a bowl game for the second straight season. Jalen Mayden eventually worked his way into the starting quarterback role, and he completed 62.9% of passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Middle Tennessee is in a bowl game for the 10th time in the 17th year of the Rick Stockstill era, and the Blue Raiders are 3-6 in those contests. San Diego State will go for its third consecutive bowl win.

