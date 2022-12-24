Opening odds for Browns vs. Commanders matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Browns and Commanders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1.

The Browns fell out of playoff contention after a 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday, moving to 6-9 and dropping to the bottom of the AFC North. Deshaun Watson threw zero touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Meanwhile, the Commanders lost to the 49ers and dropped to 7-7-1. They remain in the NFC’s final wild card berth thanks to losses by Detroit and Seattle.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and we’ll post the re-opened line once it’s live for Browns vs. Commanders in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Browns +100

Early pick: Commanders -1.5

The Browns have been eliminated and this feels like a letdown spot. Maybe they get on track, but spirits can’t be super high coming off their elimination. The biggest issue is who starts at quarterback for Washington. It could be Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke. Neither is a great option, but look for the Commanders defense and ground game to carry them to victory.