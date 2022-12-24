Opening odds for 49ers vs. Raiders matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The 49ers and Raiders will face off this coming week at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers come into the game as division champs and competing for seeding in the NFC’s top three positions. They beat the Commanders in Week 16 to improve to 11-4 and remain a game back of the Vikings for the No. 2 seed. They face a Raiders team closing out Christmas Eve against the Steelers. Las Vegas still has a shot at a wild card berth, but could also be eliminated if they lose to Pittsburgh and the Chargers and Dolphins both win on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and we’ll post the re-opened line for 49ers vs. Raiders when it goes live.

Dec 25

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Dec 20

Point spread: 49ers -5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -225, Raiders +190

Early pick: 49ers -5

The 49ers struggled at times in the first half against the Commanders, but their clear talent advantage showed in the second half as they pulled away. It’s possible they start slow again without a ton to play for, but look for them to pull away.