James Cook start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills continue to hold a slight advantage in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. To maintain that inside track, the team will probably need to take care of business this week against the Chicago Bears. That likely means a healthy dose of the running game and tailback James Cook.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bills RB James Cook

With Devin Singletary expected to see the lion’s share of the touches among the Bills’ running backs, James Cook will probably need to find the end zone to deliver reasonable fantasy production for managers this week. To his credit, Cook did exactly that in Week 15, turning eight combined carries and touches into 39 yards and a touchdown.

Even so, Cook has managed just three total scores this season, so the chances of back-to-back weeks with a touchdown don’t appear particularly strong. Even if the Bills pull ahead early and lean on the ground game to kill the clock, Singletary will still likely end up with more touches. Accordingly, Cook looks like a lottery ticket for fantasy managers at the moment.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit James Cook this week.