Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

For another week, the Buffalo Bills hold the inside track for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. To continue to hold that advantage, they’ll need to take care of business against the Chicago Bears. That could mean a prime opportunity for wide receiver Gabe Davis to pop off.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Since the calendar moved to December, Davis has seen his productivity slide. In the three games the Bills have played this month, the third-year wideout has averaged just three catches for 34 yards per game. Outside of his performance against the New England Patriots in which he scored a touchdown, he hasn’t delivered for fantasy managers during that stretch.

That could change against the Bears. Only 10 teams have yielded more fantasy points to wide receivers than Chicago, and the majority of the defensive focus will fall on superstar wideout Stefon Diggs. That could give Davis the chance for a badly needed bounce-back performance and perhaps a return trip to the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start Gabe Davis as a FLEX.