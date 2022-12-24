Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

For another week, the Buffalo Bills hold the inside track for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. To continue to hold that advantage, they’ll need to take care of business against the Chicago Bears, something that will likely involve the ground game and Devin Singletary.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

The past six games have seen Singletary handle one of the bigger workloads of his career. Last Sunday’s game included 17 combined carries and targets, the type of recipe that usually leads to decent fantasy production. However, the third-year running back ended up with only modest returns: just 42 yards on the ground and 28 through the air with zero scores. That doesn’t provide much encouragement given the stakes of the fantasy playoffs.

The upcoming matchup with the Bears does undercut that pessimism, however. Only seven teams have yielded more fantasy points on a per-week basis to running backs than Chicago, and the Bills could realistically build an early lead, resulting in Singletary and backfield mate James Cook grinding out the clock. That scenario, perhaps with a score added in, would make Singletary a viable fantasy starter.

The risks with Singletary seem clear, but the situation merits serious starting consideration for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Start Devin Singletary as a FLEX.