Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills maintained the inside track for the AFC’s top seed this past week thanks in part to a big performance from Dawson Knox. To continue on that path, the tight end might have to deliver again Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

After a mostly quiet November, Knox has heated up during an otherwise frigid December. Over his last two games, the tight end has averaged five catches for just under 70 yards, adding a touchdown in each contest. Given that surge in performance, the Bills should continue to look his way in key moments.

At the same time, Sunday’s trip to Chicago might not offer as many opportunities for anyone in the receiving corps. The Bears feature one of the worst defenses in the league and could fall behind the Bills early in the game. That could still yield positive outcomes for Buffalo’s high-efficiency pass catchers like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but it realistically wouldn’t work out as well for Knox unless he reaches the end zone.

As before, fantasy managers who need to play for upside can make an argument for Knox. But he represents a considerable risk given the circumstances.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Dawson Knox this week.