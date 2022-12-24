Byron Pringle start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 of the NFL season. The Bears' offense has become very run-heavy with Justin Fields and David Montgomery. Chicago’s pass-catchers have been dealing with several injuries, and Pringle could be in line to be the team’s leading wideout on Saturday. Darnell Mooney is on IR, Chase Claypool is doubtful, and Equanimeous St. Brown has been missing in practice.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bears WR Byron Pringle

Pringle has seen limited action for Chicago. He has played in eight games but has registered stats in only five. Pringle has caught seven of his nine total targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns. His scores in limited action would be a plus, but Fields hasn’t taken near the steps forward as a passer that he has a rusher. This likely means Pringle won’t see a huge workload.

Start or sit in Week 16?

The Bills are allowing the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This doesn’t automatically mean you should start Pringle. In fact, even with all of the injuries for the Bears, you should leave him on your bench.