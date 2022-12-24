Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will welcome the Buffalo Bills to town for Week 16. The Bears' offense has transformed throughout the season as quarterback Justin Fields has found his legs. He hasn’t taken a step forward as a passer, but his rushing numbers have been off the charts. This is great for Chicago but bad for the Bears’ pass-catchers in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has played in all 14 games this season. He has 39 receptions on 55 targets for 433 yards and five touchdowns. Kmet has been trying to take his place among the top tier of tight ends, but his touchdowns and yardage have been inconsistent. At least he is scoring this season, but he remains hard to rely on on a weekly basis.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Kmet should not be started in Week 16 fantasy football lineups. Not only does his role fluctuate, but the Bills also present a brutal matchup. Buffalo is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends. You should be able to find a better option out there.