Davis Mills start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The NFL’s Week 16 slate is packed on Christmas Eve and will feature a matchup between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. The Texans deployed an interesting strategy last week and it resulted in a solid fantasy performance from quarterback Davis Mills. Does Houston’s signal-caller suddenly present some value as a starter in fantasy leagues this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

The Texans surprisingly gave the Chiefs a run for their money last week as they fell 30-24 in overtime, and it coincided with a solid fantasy performance from Mills. After being plugged back in under center, the second-year signal-caller finished with 18.94 fantasy points which were his highest total of the season. But upon a closer look, his fantasy volume came off of completing 12-of-24 pass attempts for just 121 passing yards, with two touchdowns helping salvage his day.

The low volume of pass attempts, and subsequent yardage, was not an anomaly either. It came as a result of the Texans deploying a two-quarterback approach, with Mills splitting time under center with Jeff Driskel.

Per offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the two-QB approach was initially an experiment but he expects to continue to implement the strategy in Week 16. It’s not rocket science to understand that two signal-callers under center undoubtedly hinder the fantasy ceiling of each other. Fantasy managers this weekend, especially those still in playoff contention, are much better off finding a stable quarterback option.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. With Mills supposedly sharing time under center with Driskel on Saturday it surely creates an obstacle for respective fantasy managers. Both quarterbacks, including Mills, should be left on the bench this week.