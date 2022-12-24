Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints continue to battle for an unlikely playoff berth on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. To pull off the upset, they will likely need veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton to deliver one of his best performances of the season.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Andy Dalton QB

The Saints did not enter the season expecting Dalton to start most of their games. The journeyman quarterback spent the past few seasons as the backup or fridge starter for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, a far cry from his heyday as the franchise passer for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even so, Dalton has played remarkably decent football considering the expectations. Though no one will confuse the 2022 version of the quarterback for his peak form, Dalton has limited his mistakes — all six of his interceptions have come in three games — and he hasn’t turned the ball over once in his past four outings.

The matchup with Cleveland could reverse that trend, however. Only eight teams have yielded fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Browns who also have less pressure on their defense since changing quarterbacks. Dalton will have to do more than before to overcome those challenges.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Andy Dalton this week.