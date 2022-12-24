Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints continue to battle for an unlikely playoff berth on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. To pull off the upset, they will likely need the receiving corps to step up, including tight end Juwan Johnson.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

For roughly half this season, Johnson has produced like the 2022 equivalent of 2021 Dawson Knox. Johnson doesn’t see a ton of targets and he has reached 50 receiving yards just once all year, but he somehow finds the end zone with extreme regularity. His seven touchdowns have all come over the past seven games. For fantasy managers, he resembles the most enticing kind of lottery ticket.

At the same time, the Browns have handled tight ends well this season. Only seven teams have yielded fewer fantasy points to the position group on a per-week basis, and Cleveland has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends all year. That doesn’t mean Johnson couldn’t add to that total, but he’ll have a harder time than over the previous month and change.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Juwan Johnson this week.