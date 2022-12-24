Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints continue to battle for an unlikely playoff berth on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Improbable scenarios call for Taysom Hill, arguably the NFL’s wackiest player.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill

The Saints have turned down the dial on Hill’s passing opportunities in 2022. His four-attempt outing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 represents his season high, and most games feature just one or two passes from him. Accordingly, throwing the ball represents little of his value to fantasy managers.

Unfortunately for those managers, his rushing and receiving output hasn’t filled the gap. Hill hasn’t topped 52 scrimmage yards in a game since the start of November, and he has only one rushing or receiving touchdown during that span. Meanwhile, teammate Juwan Johnson has become the TD maven among the tight ends (or “tight ends” more accurately). Hill could still reach the end zone, but his chances don’t look as strong as others in New Orleans.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit Taysom Hill this week.