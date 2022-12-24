Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. The Browns’ offense has been on a rollercoaster this season and has experienced a series of lows. Even the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson after his suspension hasn’t gotten the team on track. While we are used to seeing multiple running backs having a role in this offense, Kareem Hunt has had a down year.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt has played in all 14 games but only has 110 carries for 447 yards with three touchdowns. He has caught 28 of his 36 targets for an additional 182 yards and a score. Hunt has been fine for Cleveland in real life, but his fantasy football value has been tanked. He is too inconsistent and would need to score a touchdown to warrant a start.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. The Saints are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs in fantasy football. With Hunt sitting behind Nick Chubb and the Cleveland pass-catchers looking healthy, Hunt is too risky to start and should remain on your bench for your Week 16 fantasy football lineups.