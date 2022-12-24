Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Browns offense has been all over the place this year, but they still have some fantasy relevant players. While the passing game has run through Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones has seen a steady target share and is flying under the radar.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Donovan Peoples-Jones WR

Peoples-Jones has played in all 14 games for Cleveland this season. He has 57 receptions on 84 targets for 782 yards and two touchdowns. His usage serves itself more for PPR leagues than standard leagues where he would likely be touchdown dependent or would need you to be playing in a very deep league.

Start or sit in Week 16?

The New Orleans defense is giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While these are middle-of-the-road numbers, it still doesn’t bode well for Peoples-Jones. He can be started in deeper PPR leagues, but other than that, leave him on your bench for this game.