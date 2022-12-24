Deshaun Watson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will be home this weekend and will welcome the New Orleans Saints to town. They have underperformed this season but remain grasping at a potential playoff spot. The offense has ridden a rollercoaster this year as Jacoby Brissett has handed the reins off to a returning Deshaun Watson, whose suspension ended. Since his return, he has struggled to build momentum.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Deshaun Watson QB

Watson has only played in three games this season. He has thrown for 568 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Watson just hasn’t looked comfortable and hasn’t been able to re-adjust to the game after being away from the field for a season and a half.

Start or sit in Week 16?

The Saints' defense isn’t the best for a get-right game. They are giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Watson is likely to have a decent game at some point this season, but I’m banking it doesn’t happen in Week 16. Keep Watson on your bench this week.