Chris Moore start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The NFL has a packed Week 16 slate on Christmas Eve which will feature the Houston Texans facing the Tennessee Titans. The Texans have notably been battered by injuries to their receiving corps, but the likes of Chris Moore have stepped up to the plate as the next man up. Can Moore provide some fantasy value for needy managers in matchups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: WR Chris Moore

Moore had a relatively quiet performance (8.2 PPR fantasy points) last week despite the Texans giving the Chiefs a run for their money, which was an understandable step down from his 22.4 performance the week prior. Now the Texans wideout is reportedly dealing with a foot issue, though his status as a limited participant in practice this week sounds like he’ll be given the green light for Saturday. Should that remain the case, he’ll have a strong opportunity to bounce back against a Titans defense that has been accommodating to opposing wideouts.

Heading into Week 16, Tennessee allows the most fantasy points (27.1 PPG) to wide receivers and they boast the last-ranked pass defense (284.2 YPG allowed). Moore could very well elevate himself in the pecking order if the receiving corps continues to be hampered by injuries.

If Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) are inactive once more for Week 16, then Moore has an excellent chance as one of the primary targets in the passing game. The Texans have by no means been one of the more explosive passing teams in the NFL, but against one of the league’s worst pass defenses, there is always a chance for a performance above expectations.

Start or sit in Week 16?

For fantasy managers in need of a flex option, Moore has solid value as a WR3 heading into Saturday and is a respective start this week. Should Cooks and Collins be unable to go, then Moore’s upside rises accordingly, which could be a boon for fantasy managers battling in the playoffs.