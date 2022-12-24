Royce Freeman start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Fresh off a surprisingly competitive performance last week, the Houston Texans head on the road to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Amid injuries to their backfield, it was the veteran Royce Freeman who lead Houston with carries on the ground. Does it suddenly insinuate that Freeman is a viable option for fantasy managers to plug into their lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Texans RB Royce Freeman

With Dameon Pierce placed on injured reserve, veteran Royce Freeman led the backfield last week for the Texans. As Houston gave the Chiefs a run for their money with a 30-24 loss in overtime, Freeman ran for 51 yards on 11 carries while adding a reception for five yards. His performance amounted to 6.6 PPR fantasy points, which is a far cry from what would be valuable to fantasy managers during a playoff race. Looking ahead to his matchup this week, there’s the reality that it will only be tougher come Week 16.

The Titans have notably been one of the more stingy defenses against running backs this year. Tennesse has the second-best defense against the run (80.8 YPG allowed) and they surrender the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs (14.0 PPG).

Houston has by no means been one of the more efficient rushing teams this season, averaging just 90.2 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 29th in the league. Over their last three contests, they’ve averaged the seventh-fewest rushing yards (96.7 YPG), so fantasy managers are likely better off leveraging a much more promising rushing attack down the stretch.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. Freeman’s low rushing total last week illustrates how inefficient the Texans' offense has been for much of the season, so starting him would be a true risk for fantasy managers. Keep Houston’s tailback on the bench, or on the waiver wire respectively, this week.